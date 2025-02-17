Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,809 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.23% of Duolingo worth $888,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Duolingo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Duolingo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $432.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.17. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $436.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.55, for a total transaction of $1,399,687.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,837,054.30. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,624 shares of company stock worth $98,478,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

