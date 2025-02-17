SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.