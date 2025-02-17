Sierra Ocean LLC Takes Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Sierra Ocean LLC owned 0.07% of Oak Valley Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 123.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $295,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OVLY opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,029.01. This trade represents a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,747.14. This represents a 9.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $252,527 in the last 90 days. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

