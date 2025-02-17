James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Avista by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avista by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Avista by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Down 1.2 %

AVA opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

Avista Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

