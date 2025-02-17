Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 17,513 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 263.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

