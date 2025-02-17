Sierra Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 3,830 Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.