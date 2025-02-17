Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,410,000 after acquiring an additional 507,312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,561,000 after acquiring an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after acquiring an additional 209,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.08 and a 200 day moving average of $532.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.58 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

