JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJK stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

