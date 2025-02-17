McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $308.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.