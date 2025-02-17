JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

