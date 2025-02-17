Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after buying an additional 147,235 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

