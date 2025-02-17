Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $175.71 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average of $195.46.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

