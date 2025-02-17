Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $365.14 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.59 and its 200 day moving average is $386.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

