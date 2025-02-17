Raelipskie Partnership Purchases 350 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raelipskie Partnership grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in American Tower were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $189.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.79.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

