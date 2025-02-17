Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $11.63 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 1.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Kroger by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 212,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 25,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,556,446.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,563.32. This represents a 18.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $1,167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,361.80. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,448 shares of company stock worth $12,143,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $65.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

