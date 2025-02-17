Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $391.40 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.80 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.91 and its 200-day moving average is $413.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several research firms have commented on FIX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

