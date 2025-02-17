Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $153.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $130.75 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
