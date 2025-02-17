Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

