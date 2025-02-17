Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,865 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 192.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $126.48 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.02. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

