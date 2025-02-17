Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 390 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,424,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

