Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA opened at $199.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.08.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

