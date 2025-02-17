Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 634,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 101,804 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 815,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,632,000 after acquiring an additional 56,044 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

