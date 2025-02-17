Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,109 shares of company stock worth $92,652,468. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $262.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.10 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

