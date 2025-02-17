Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $275.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.94 and its 200-day moving average is $266.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $233.42 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

