Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $214.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.68.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.52.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

