Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $58,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.97 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

