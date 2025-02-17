Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 203,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $111.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

