Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Reduced by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

