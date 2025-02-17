DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of DLY opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $16.90.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

