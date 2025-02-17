AstraZeneca PLC (AZNCF) to Issue Dividend of $2.10 on March 24th

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $1.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $148.71 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

