AstraZeneca PLC (AZNCF) to Issue Dividend of $2.10 on March 24th

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $1.00.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $148.71 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11.
