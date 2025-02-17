Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.4% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 413.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.3 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.94 million, a PE ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOD

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.