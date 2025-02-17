Americana Partners LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,114.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 363,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 333,190 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,620,000 after buying an additional 174,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,560,000 after buying an additional 151,901 shares during the period. Finally, Attessa Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,583,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $42.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

