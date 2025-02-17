Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned about 0.61% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $67.75 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

