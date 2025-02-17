Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Sells 4,058 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 321,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 182,644 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 338,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

