Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 1.3% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned about 1.53% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $63.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

