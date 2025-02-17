Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Buys 862 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 74,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.