Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Shares Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.2156 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

