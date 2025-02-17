AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 256.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 859,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 46.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on CIM

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.