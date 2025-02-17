AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 87.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $104.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

