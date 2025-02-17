NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COM stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

