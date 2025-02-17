550,000 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,532,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,827,000 after buying an additional 3,505,975 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 105.7% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 799,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 389,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 201,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,239 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $12.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

