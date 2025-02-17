ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,637,600 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 2,383,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,275.2 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $17.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.26.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
