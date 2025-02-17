ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,637,600 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 2,383,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,275.2 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $17.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.26.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

