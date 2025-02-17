iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,484 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $783,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $53.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

