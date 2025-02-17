Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,970 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 1.0% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.40% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $37,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 134,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,895,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $109.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

