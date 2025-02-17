Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,939 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.81% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $65,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $177,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.78 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.49 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.