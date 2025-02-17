Human Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 560 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $101.47 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

