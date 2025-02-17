Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 154,597 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,597 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

