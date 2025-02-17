Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 13,724 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

