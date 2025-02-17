iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,204,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,754,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $613.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $600.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.29. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

