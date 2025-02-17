Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 992 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.54% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 104,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,922,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 85,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $673.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

